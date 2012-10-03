© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com

Endicott Interconnect names new CTO

Endicott Interconnect Technologies has announced the promotion of Rajinder Rai to the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) reporting to James J. McNamara Jr., President and CEO.

In his new position, Raj will be responsible for monitoring new technologies, overseeing the selection of research projects, generating a technology road-map and ensuring its progress and assessing the potential of new product introduction.



"Raj has demonstrated his sound knowledge of advanced electronics materials and packaging, process development and new product introduction. His combination of advanced degrees and knowledge of science, leading and managing key technical projects, activities in a highly creative environment and then converting those developments into commercialized products for market, has positioned him for his new role as EI's Chief Technology Officer. I have confidence in Raj's ability to lead his Research and Development Team and continue to move EI forward as a leading edge, high technology company," said Jay McNamara, CEO of EI.



EI's former CTO, Voya Markovich, retired on September 28, 2012