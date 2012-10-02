© wizzyfx dreamstime.com

Panasonic to create manufacturing hub in India

Panasonic will begin exporting from India soon, as part of plans to make the country a manufacturing hub.

The India Economic Times reports that the company expects to see shipments of home appliances from India to begin by 2014-15, according to one source, and has commissioned a plant to be built 200 million USD in Haryana.



Panasonic India Vice President Yutaka Suzuki said the company will eventutally look to export to similar markets like Africa and the Middle East.

