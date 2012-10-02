© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 02, 2012
Report: Security telematics in vechicles to increase dramatically
Penetration of safety and security telematics solutions in new vehicles will increase from 10.2% in 2012 to 49% in 2017, according to ABI Research.
Vice President and practice director Dominique Bonte comments: “Clearly, progress in government mandates in both Europe (eCall) and Brazil (CONTRAN 245) will be important growth drivers for the uptake in safety and security telematics solutions in the next 5 years. However, strong commercial drivers also exist with safety high on the public image priority list of many car OEMs and features such as advanced remote diagnostics and preventive maintenance becoming instrumental in offering better service and an optimized user experience to car owners.”
ABI Research’s new “Safety and Security Telematics” market database offers quantitative insight into the OEM, aftermarket, and converged safety and security telematics environment. The group says that while embedded systems are the most popular among OEMs, Ford has defied this paradigm by bringing emergency calling functionality via its hybrid phone-based SYNC system to Europe in 2012.
"While safety and infotainment connected car features are often implemented on a shared hardware platform, increasing concerns about security breaches and cyber-attacks are prompting the automotive industry to isolate safety from infotainment functionality. If this is not done on a hardware level, this is certainly done on a software level through virtualization or container approaches," a release by ABI Research said.
