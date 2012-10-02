© studio 37 dreamstime.com

Cornell Dubilier buys SBE product lines

Cornell Dubilier Electronics has acquired the Orange Drop film capacitor product lines and all other radial product lines, from capacitor maker, SB Electronics.

Updated; October 03, 2012 2:56 PM

The Orange Drop® line consists of roughly 20 series, each designed Cto cover diverse AC and DC applications ranging from filter caps in switch mode power supplies, to snubbers that protect IGBT’s in high power inverters.



“Cornell Dubilier has long been a leader in power electronic capacitors. This acquisition is a fine addition to our board level power capacitor lineup.” said Jim Kaplan, President of Cornell Dubilier. “We will continue to manufacture these capacitors out of the current SBE Barre, Vermont facility utilizing the same people, processes and equipment for the near term ultimately transferring the manufacturing to other CDE manufacturing locations.”



The transaction was initiated and advised by Winchester Capital who acted on behalf of Cornell Dubilier.