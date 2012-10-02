© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

Wintek's September sales down slightly from August

Wintek's net sales were slightly down in September from last month the company revealed yesterday, but are up year-on-year. .

Wintek Corporation announced that consolidated net sales for September 2012 totaled NT$9,723,692 thousand, representing a decrease of NT$313,926 thousand (-3.13%) from NT$10,037,618 thousand in August.



The total was an increase of NT$2,448,430 thousand (33.65%) from NT$7,275,262 thousand in the same month period of the prior fiscal year however.



For the nine-month ended September 30, 2012, consolidated net sales of Wintek Corporation amounted to NT$79,329,443 thousand, an increase of NT$12,100,268 thousand (18.00%) from NT$67,229,175 thousand over the same period in 2011.