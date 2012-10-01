© aleksandr volkov dreamstime.com

SMTC buys Seksun Array manufacturing assets

SMTC is continuing expansion in Asia, as it announced Friday it will acquire the manufacturing assets of Seksun Array Electronics in Suzhou, China.

The acquisition is expected to close in Q4, 2012, the company said in a press release. Seksun provides printed circuit board assembly and full "box build" systems integration focused on low volume, high mix business for the industrial, commercial and medical sectors. Further details of the acquisition were not provided.



"This transaction will support SMTC's strategy to grow and diversify its revenue base via accretive acquisitions, and is consistent with our strategic plan to quickly capitalize on market opportunities", said Alex Walker, Co-CEO at SMTC.