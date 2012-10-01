© vladimir melnik dreamstime.com

Flooding hits KCE Electronics' Bangkok plant

Bangkok's Lat Krabang industrial estate, which houses KCE Electronics PLC, was flooded on Saturday due to heavy rainful. Surprisingly, the estate remained unaffected during last years flooding.

Water levels in the estate reached 30cm to 50cm after the surrounding dyke ruptured, according to a report by the Bangkok Post. Heavy rainfall over the last few weeks is said to have caused of the rupture. The Post reports that the site has now been completely pumped and the dyke repaired.



According to Reuters, KCE Electronics PLC has been negatively affected by the flooding despite the repair, with the company's stock falling four percent after news of the flooding was made public.