SMT & Inspection | November 28, 2005
World's first test cases<br> for Assisted GPS validated
The R&S CRTU-WC52 software option now allows the tried-and-tested Protocol Tester R&S CRTU-W to be used for tests on A GPS-capable 3G mobile phones.
The Global Certification Forum (GCF) has defined 21 protocol test cases for UMTS/A-GPS terminals. The first three test cases from Rohde & Schwarz have now been validated by the Combined Agreement Group (CAG #04) and the PTCRB Validation Group (PVG #31).
The new option from Rohde & Schwarz now already covers two thirds of all the test cases required for certification. The company thus supports the development of the new technology, which allows the location of UMTS mobile phones to be determined quickly.
In the USA, the E911 law specifies that a mobile phone must automatically provide the location of the user in cases of emergency calls, even if the user is unable to indicate the location in such a case. Locating the position must be ensured either via the network or via the mobile phone
itself. Many UMTS mobile phones are already equipped with a GPS receiver for this purpose. However, tracking a position by means of GPS can take up to ten minutes if conditions are unfavorable, for the mobile phone must first determine and evaluate the current satellite data.
A-GPS combines the normal GPS applications that are established among end users – navigation, for example – with the new requirement. The GPS almanac information is broadcast over the UMTS mobile radio network. This information includes the current time, satellite constellation and other
data necessary for quickly determining the caller's location by means of the mobile phone. The time to first fix (TTFF) is reduced to just a few seconds on the basis of this information. America's large network operators as well as mobile phone manufacturers are therefore very keen on quickly
getting their hands on reliable test solutions for A GPS.
Rohde & Schwarz provides T&M equipment that is compliant with the specification, and thus supports the development and certification of such terminals. The R&S CRTU-WC52 software option makes the Protocol Tester R&S CRTU-W the world's only instrument that can handle 3G A-GPS test cases. Two thirds of all test cases prescribed in the GCF Work Item WI-015 are already
available now. In combination with a generator for satellite signals that simulates up to six satellites prescribed in the test cases, the R&S CRTU-W clears the road for A-GPS.
The new option from Rohde & Schwarz now already covers two thirds of all the test cases required for certification. The company thus supports the development of the new technology, which allows the location of UMTS mobile phones to be determined quickly.
In the USA, the E911 law specifies that a mobile phone must automatically provide the location of the user in cases of emergency calls, even if the user is unable to indicate the location in such a case. Locating the position must be ensured either via the network or via the mobile phone
itself. Many UMTS mobile phones are already equipped with a GPS receiver for this purpose. However, tracking a position by means of GPS can take up to ten minutes if conditions are unfavorable, for the mobile phone must first determine and evaluate the current satellite data.
A-GPS combines the normal GPS applications that are established among end users – navigation, for example – with the new requirement. The GPS almanac information is broadcast over the UMTS mobile radio network. This information includes the current time, satellite constellation and other
data necessary for quickly determining the caller's location by means of the mobile phone. The time to first fix (TTFF) is reduced to just a few seconds on the basis of this information. America's large network operators as well as mobile phone manufacturers are therefore very keen on quickly
getting their hands on reliable test solutions for A GPS.
Rohde & Schwarz provides T&M equipment that is compliant with the specification, and thus supports the development and certification of such terminals. The R&S CRTU-WC52 software option makes the Protocol Tester R&S CRTU-W the world's only instrument that can handle 3G A-GPS test cases. Two thirds of all test cases prescribed in the GCF Work Item WI-015 are already
available now. In combination with a generator for satellite signals that simulates up to six satellites prescribed in the test cases, the R&S CRTU-W clears the road for A-GPS.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments