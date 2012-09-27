© franz pfluegl dreamstime.com

Lighting Science to transfer Mexico manufacturing to Jabil

Lighting Science Group Corporation , an LED lighting manufacturer, today announced that it is realigning its manufacturing operations and including transferring its production in Monterrey, Mexico, to Jabil Circuits.

Between now and the year-end, Lighting Science Group will transition its manufacturing production in Monterrey, Mexico, to Jabil.



Once the transition is complete, production will cease at the Monterrey facility. Additionally, the Company is increasing investments in its Satellite Beach, Florida manufacturing facility, where it will focus primarily on the production of large-scale, custom lighting products and its infrastructure and roadway product lines.