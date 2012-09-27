© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

3CEMS expands facility in China

3CEMS has expanded the manufacturing facility in Danriver System, one of 3CEMS plants in south China, specializing in LCM (Liquid Crystal Module) manufacturing process.

Due to the rising demand for Tablet PC market, 3CEMS has increased the investment of the production facility for the whole LCM process since last year.



“Danriver is equipped to provide manufacturing for LCD module from 7” to 10.1 inch”, said Eric Kung, vice president of 3CEMS Group. 3CEMS group has constantly invested in Danriver system. So far, the plant has 8000 square meter of clean room fully dedicated to LCD module production.