Leoni opens sales office in Lyon

As of 1 October 2012, LEONI Fiber Optics will operate a representative office in the Saint Didier au Mont d’Or business district in the north of Lyon.

The existing business in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the BeNeLux countries will be handled by the Lyon office from October 2012. The management team in Lyon consists of Cedric Baille and Elodie Ecoto. Cedric Baille has gained in-depth knowledge of optical technology markets over the past seven years through his activities in Toulouse, Barcelona, Berlin and Milan, and has been responsible for the southern and western European business as Regional Manager of LEONI Fiber Optics since 2010. Elodie Ecoto has lived and worked in Milan for a number of years and is now returning to her home town of Lyon for LEONI Fiber Optics.