Abacus opens Hong Kong subsidiary

Abacus Group today announced the opening of a subsidiary operation in Hong Kong, and the recruitment of John Harlow to lead the operation.

According to Abacus Group Chief Executive, Martin Kent, the Group is already shipping product to the region for a growing number of its UK and European customers, and this business is now at a level where it makes sense to offer local support on the ground. "Our customers find shipments from Abacus direct to their Asian manufacturing operation a competitive solution that can help resolve purchasing and logistical challenges. As well as addressing this growing business opportunity, our Hong Kong operation may help us in identifying new suppliers in the region that would be of interest to our European customers."



He added, "We are delighted to welcome John Harlow, an executive with an exceptional track record in distribution, and considerable experience of the Asian market, to run this operation." John Harlow joins Abacus Group from Arrow, where he was Vice President Field Marketing in Asia Pac. Prior to this, he was with HB Electronics, which later became part of the Eurodis Group.



Abacus Group has registered in Hong Kong as Abacus Group Limited, and leased premises that are conveniently accessible from both the business centre of Hong Kong and the industrial area of Shenzen, in the south of China.