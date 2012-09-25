© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

connectBlue signs agreement with Ryukyu Network

Service for the Japanese Market connectBlue today announced the addition of Ryukyu Network Service to its global network of distributors.

The agreement is effective immediately and involves the distribution in Japan of connectBlue’s ready-to-use products and ready-to-embed modules based on Classic Bluetooth technology, Bluetooth low energy technology, Wireless LAN and IEEE.



“Selecting Ryukyu Network Service to be part of our quality distributor network is our first focused entry point into Japan,” says Rolf Nilsson, CEO of connectBlue. “With the continuously increasing demand for our wireless product range, this deal strengthens our possibility to satisfy the Japanese industrial and medical market segments.”



"We are pleased to represent connectBlue in the Japanese market", says Shinsuke Aiki, Division Manager of Electronics Division at Ryukyu Network Service. "connectBlue provides reliable, compatible and high performance products and will be ideal for our customers.