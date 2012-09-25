© photographer dreamstime.com

Taiwanese delegation shows interest in Indian electronics hub

A Taiwanese business delegation has shown interest in developing an electronics hub in the Neemrana Industrial area in India according to local reports.

The Times of India reported that Terry Lee, deputy director general, department of investment services, ministry of economic affairs, Taiwan, as well as other officials visited the industrial area recently to investigate potential opportunities.



Lee said the facilities and the investment climate was conductive for investment Taiwan companies could use the area to set up plants for solar power equipment manufacturing in particular.