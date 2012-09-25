© fotosonar dreamstime.com

Tektronix opens new lab in Malaysia

Tektronix, a multi-vendor service (MVS) provider of instrument calibration and repair, yesterday announced the opening of a new service lab in Penang, Malaysia.

"We think it is important we remain close to our customers geographically. Opening the Penang lab enhances our ability to provide high quality, multi-vendor service to customers throughout Asia. Having a presence in Malaysia, along with our calibration capabilities in Singapore, Japan, China, India, and Taiwan increases the company's Asian and global reach," said Bruce Bolliger, Vice President for Tektronix Service in Asia.



In addition to servicing Tektronix and Keithley instruments, the new lab in Penang provides repair and calibration services for multiple test and measurement equipment vendors.



"Tektronix has more repair and calibration labs globally than any other test and measurement supplier," said Bernie Duffy, Vice President and General Manager of Service at Tektronix. "It is our intention to continue to rapidly expand our coverage, as we know that customers prefer local providers. The Malaysia expansion is the latest following recent announcements in China, Japan, Mexico, France, Germany, and India and is yet another outcome of our multi-million dollar investment in service operations worldwide."