Camtek appoints new executive positions

Camtek has appointed Moshe Baruch as VP Technologies and Dr. Boaz Nitzan as VP of the DMD (Digital Material Deposition) product line.

Moshe Baruch joins Camtek after 14 years with publically listed semiconductor capital equipment company, KLA-Tencor, where he held various research and development positions and served as the head of R&D of KLA-Tencor Israel for the past six years.



Prior to that, Moshe held several R&D leadership positions at large Israeli-based companies, developing multi-disciplinary products for the defense industry, including Rafael, Elta, and Tadiran.



Dr. Boaz Nitzan holds Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry and brings over 13 years of executive level management with vast experience in the Printing Industry in companies such as Scitex Vision, Aprion Digital and Scitex.



Mr. Roy Porat, Camtek's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Camtek's new product segments, intended to support Camtek's growth and penetration into new markets, present many challenges in terms of dedicated technologies, thus requiring highly focused expertise and managerial experience. We are very happy to have Mr. Baruch and Dr. Nitzan on board with their remarkable proven abilities and experience, and believe that they will each make a tremendous contribution to Camtek in their new positions."