Apple loses in Germany

A court in Germany has rejected Apple's claim that Samsung's Galaxy devices and Motorola Mobility had infringed on the company's touch screen technology.

The Mannheim Regional Court rejected the claims against Samsung and Motorola on 21 September. The ruling contradicts a verdict by U.S jury last month that Samsung had violated Apple patents. Samsung said it was pleased with the ruling while Apple declined to comment.