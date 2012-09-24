© sergey pesterev dreamstime.com

Enics: Anti-Japanese protests may hurt supply chain

Enics announced on Friday that it has formed a task-force to identify and handle disruptions with suppliers and partners caused by anti-Japanese protests in China.

Several Japanese manufacturers have closed down operations in China due to recent anti-Japanese protests and others have reported damage to plants.



“At the moment it is difficult to assess the exact impact of these plant stoppages, but there is a potential risk, that these have some impact on the global supply chain in case the situation continues for prolonged period. Enics has formed a task-force to identify and handle any potential disruptions together with our suppliers and partners. The objective is to react fast in case any problem rises and to reduce risks to a minimum. This is precaution; at this point no critical threat has been identified,” a press release by the company said.