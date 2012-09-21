©tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com

Patent wars: Samsung to add iPhone 5 to list of lawsuits

According to a new report, Samsung will add the iPhone 5 to its existing lawsuits against Apple.

Reuters reports that Samsung plans to amend its already filed infringement contentions to include the iPhone5, which is due to go on sale this week. The company made its plans apparent in a court filing to a U.S court.



In a seperate statement Samsung said it had little choice but to file lawsuits to protect its intellectual copyright, as it faced aggressive legal measures from Apple. Reuters reports that Apple Korea defend it's position as an innovator in a statement, arguing that it was the victim of flagrant copying.