© shawn hempel dreamstime.com Electronics Production | September 20, 2012
Samsung tops ABI Research flat panel TV vendor matrix
ABI Research evaluated select TV vendors on various factors including: market share, connected platforms, user interface, and ecosystems with Samsung ranking number one in this latest flat panel TV vendor matrix thanks to exhaustive work in the connected CE space and strong unit volumes.
This research is published as part of a Competitive Assessment that also covers Blu-ray players, game consoles, and smart set-top boxes.
LG and Sony captured the overall second and third positions in the flat panel TV vendor matrix, which evaluates companies on the two main axes of innovation and implementation. Samsung came top of the implementation scale followed by LG and Sony. LG tied Samsung for the top spot on the innovation scale, followed by Sony and Vizio.
Michael Inouye, senior analyst with the TV & Video practice commented: “On the implementation front both Samsung and LG were pushed ahead by their market leading 2011 annual TV shipments, but each company’s respective work in the connected CE space and user interface helped the two reach the pinnacle of the innovation scores as well.
Sony, while facing a challenging environment, managed to secure the third overall position with still strong shipment numbers and a relatively vibrant ecosystem of devices and services. Vizio’s limited market presence, regionally speaking, hampered its implementation score, but nonetheless Vizio remains among the leaders in pioneering new technologies and user interfaces for the TV market, which greatly benefited its innovation score.”
Inouye continued, “While Skyworth and TCL did not score as highly in this version of the vendor matrix, the Chinese manufacturers are companies to keep an eye on, as it were, considering the rapid growth of connected TVs in the China market. Beyond connected TV platforms, the ecosystem of devices, mobile in particular, will continue to play an increasingly integral role in the success of vendors in the CE space.”
