Fabrinet makes U.S appointments

Fabrinet has expanded its international business development team with the appointments of Richard Vincent as vice president of North American business development and Greg Reny as senior director of business development.

Both individuals will be based in the U.S., focusing on Fabrinet's aggressive growth objectives in the region. Fabrinet is a provider of precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products.



“We are pleased to have two such seasoned business development professionals join our team," said Dr. Harpal Gill, president and COO of Fabrinet. "Richard and Greg will help us address the growing business opportunities we see in the North American market as well as strengthen our customer relationships in the region.”



Richard most recently he served as vice president of ODM (original design manufacturing) business development at Foxconn. Prior to Foxconn he held the position of vice president and general manager at ODM manufacturer Ambit Microsystems.



Greg joined Fabrinet from Flextronics, where he was director of business development for the industrial market