Ericsson looks at China for expansion

According to the Swedish business journal Dagens Industri, the statement of Ericsson`s CEO Carl-Henric Svanberg during his visit to Guangzhou in China was that Ericsson will expand in China.

Svanberg didn't want to mention which company Ericsson is interest in. Newspaper Shanghai Daily News speculates between two companies: Harbour Networks and UT Starcom. Both of the companies have earlier shown some interest in being acquired.



Harbour Networks showed there interest to be acquired by Siemens earlier this summer, but the deal never closed. Nasdaq listed UT Starcom has as well as Harbour financial problems, besides UT Starcom is put under a lot of pressure by its competitor Huawei. Dagens Industri reported with reference to Realtid.se

