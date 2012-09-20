© mablelo dreamstime.com

OSI Systems receives 8 million USD in orders

The U.S based OSI Electronics has received orders of approximately 8 million USD for electronic sub-assemblies from a provider of home health care solutions.

OSI Electronics is a business within the Optoelectronic and Manufacturing division of OSI Systems, a vertically-integrated provider of specialized electronic products for applications in the Security and Healthcare industries.



OSI Systems Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Chopra commented, "With our vertically integrated operations and supply network, we can support this customer from design to prototype to full rate production leveraging our global footprint throughout."