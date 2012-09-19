PCB | September 19, 2012
Cicor wins large-volume contracts in the PCB Division
Cicor, headquartered in Boudry (Switzerland), is adding to its existing array of blanket orders with customers in the Printed Circuit Boards Division.
The contracts are from the medical and consumer-electronics sectors and represent an overall volume in the double-digit million range. They are already having an effect on sales in the current fiscal year and will continue to do so in 2013.
