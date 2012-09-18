© cumypah dreamstime.com

Phoenix of Chicago renews Mexico services contract

The Phoenix Company of Chicago recently renewed its contract for services in Mexico with The Offshore Group of Tucson, Arizona.

The company manufactures its RF/Microwave and multi-pin connector and cable assembly products serving aerospace, medical, military, test and telecommunications markets in 35,448 square feet of industrial space located in the Bella Vista Industrial Park in Empalme, Sonora, Mexico.



The Offshore Group provides outsourced manufacturing support, or “shelter,” services that enable The Phoenix Company of Chicago to concentrate on its core manufacturing competencies.



According to CEO Mike Machura, “We look forward to continuing our relationship with The Offshore Group through 2016. Since 2001, the relationship that we have maintained with our Mexico service provider has enabled us to produce advanced quality products that are competitive in the markets in which we participate. Our decision 11 year ago to select The Offshore Group has been confirmed and validated throughout our time in Mexico and we look forward to continued success through this relationship.”