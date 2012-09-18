Report: Pegatron wins up to 60 percent of iPad mini orders

A report claims that Pegatron has nabbed 50 to 60 percent of the orders for the as yet unannounced iPad mini, signalling the end of Foxconn as sole iPad manufacturer.

Taiwan's Economic Daily News reports that Pegatron has begun manufacturing the iPad mini, citing two officials with knowledge of the matter. According to the report up to 5 million iPad mini's could be produced each month between Foxconn and Pegatron.



The report suggests the gadgets could start shipping this month.



In another piece of interesting information, the report suggests that 53 million iPhone 5's might be shipped this year, a number that would require more than Foxconn to fulfill .