Centon buys two Hitachi Sigma Modular Mounters

Centon Electronics, an international designer, manufacturer, and supplier of memory upgrade products, has purchased two Sigma G4 Modular Mounters from Hitachi High Technologies America.

“We chose the Hitachi G4 systems after deciding that of all the available systems out there, the G4 offered the best placement per cost ratio of any of the systems that we had evaluated,” Jennifer Miscione, General Manager, stated. “The combination of added throughput, combined with the high flexibility that the Sigma series are known for, made the G4 the right choice for us".



The Sigma G4 is an industrial high speed modular mounter featuring single-side operation and dual-lane processing capability. Available in both High Speed and Flexible High Speed configurations, the G4 can accommodate board sizes up to 610mm x 381mm or 610mm x 216mm per lane, in its dual lane configuration for higher volume throughput.



Other leading features of the G4 includes Hitachi’s patented Direct Drive High Speed head with an industry leading component range for a high speed head; quick-change feeder base that accommodates tape and stick feeders or quick change tray unit; and an industry’s first in "Overdrive Control System" whereby both heads can pick from same component supply and place on the same board simultaneously and without restriction.