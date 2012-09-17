Electronics Production | September 17, 2012
Creation Technologies keeps expanding, this time in China
Creation Technologies, a North American EMS provider, is expanding operations in Changzhou China.
Responding to growing needs, Creation has moved into a new manufacturing facility located in the Jinton International Industrial Park in the Wujin District of Changzhou, the new building boasts over 75,000 square feet of flexible manufacturing space.
The new facility officially opened July 1st, 2012 and provides electronics manufacturing services to a broad set of customers, with a focus in growth markets such as Instrumentation, Medical Diagnostics, Communications, and Environment & Security.
"When the Changzhou operation first opened in 2005, its primary focus was to serve as lower cost region support for OEMs with higher-volume, lower-mix, high-labor content projects," said President & Chief Executive Officer, Arthur Tymos. "Today, on the strength of Creation's regional business unit model and Customer-Focused Teams, the Changzhou facility has evolved into a full-service Creation Business Unit. Our China operation offers 'Right-Shore' manufacturing for North American and European OEMs selling complex products into Asia, for multinational corporations with Asian Operations, and for Asian OEMs."
"Through to 2011 we have welcomed many new customers into our existing Changzhou facility and quadrupled our production. A larger facility was definitely required to meet growing demands. We are extremely excited with our new building as it will provide greatly improved capabilities. It will also enhance our ability to deploy our "Lean Thinking in Action" philosophy through improved product, materials and information flow for our Customer-Focused Teams," said Douglas Besse, Regional Leader – Asia.
