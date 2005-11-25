SMT & Inspection | November 25, 2005
Concoat acquired by Chase
The materials business of UK company Concoat Limited has been purchased by the North American Chase Corporation.
Concoat will be linked with Chase's HumiSeal business to further its
globalisation of its industry leading conformal coatings and accessory business. The deal covers conformal coatings, masking and cleaning materials, and the SynergieTM electrochemically compatible process materials range.
It should be noted that the deal does not include the process equipment and test instrument side of the former Concoat Group business that has been independently established as a completely separate company called Concoat Systems.
David Greenman now heads Concoat Limited as Managing Director. Greenman is well qualified, having been one of the founding directors of Concoat 25 years ago, and having worked across all roles to his most recent appointment as Technical Director.
"We are incredibly excited about the opportunities for further growth and enhanced product development that this acquisition will create for Concoat Limited in Europe," explains Greenman. "Concoat has been an agent, distributor and manufacturing licensee of HumiSeal for nearly 25 years. "Customers can therefore be assured that this acquisition will only serve to create a more unified organisation that will even better meet their technical product and sales support, as well as new product development needs."
HumiSeal and Concoat have already announced a brand new state-of-the-art UV curable conformal coating material, the HumiSeal UV40 range, launched at the Productronica 2005 Exhibition in Munich, on November 15th.
"Because of its rapid cure speed, level of processing ease and thermal cycling resistance never before associated with UV materials, this product will, for the first time, give high volume users in fields such as automotive and consumer electronics access to the popular UV curable
coating class," summarises Phil Kinner, Concoat's Technical Manager. Additionally, HumiSeal UV40 has a secondary moisture cure with shadow cure reliability previously not seen in the industry.
Chase Corporation states that the Concoat Limited acquisition will serve as a foot hold for the US company in Europe. Concoat Limited will become part of the Chase Specialty Coatings division, a leader in the manufacture and sale of anti-corrosion materials in the electronic coatings sector, the gas and oil pipeline business, and architectural and bridge industry.
