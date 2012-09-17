Trouble between China and Japan - factories close down

Several Japanese companies, including Panasonic and Canon, have shut down factory operations in China due to growing protests against Japan and fear for employees safety.

Reuters reports that Panasonic has had one of its plants sabotaged by Chinese workers and would remain closed through Tuesday, while Canon will stop production at three of its four Chinese factories on Monday and Tuesday.



Major anti-Japanese sentiment has arisen in China following Japan’s decision to purchase several islets in the East China Sea from a private Japanese owner.