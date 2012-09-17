Electronics Production | September 17, 2012
Interview: LRZ & PanLink
LRZ Managing Director, Zbigniew Kozicki and PanLink AB CEO, Michael Åkesson told evertiq about the LRZ acquisition by PanLink and its consequences for both companies.
As part of the ongoing expansion of the company, PanLink AB has decided to purchase the whole of the Polish company, LRZ Commerce Ltd. This is not the first acquisition in Pomerania. In 2008, PanLink bought from PartnerTech manufacturing facility in Gdynia. After 4 years, we see the next expansion.
Where did this decision about the LRZ acquisition come from?
Zbigniew Kozicki (LRZ): LRZ has been growing well in the last two years, getting many new customers including many blue chip companies, becoming the recognizable partner in the cable production segment. To be able to fulfill demands of the existing customers and a considerable number of new ones, we have been looking for about a year now for a strong partner that would add to our dynamic growth the additional level of stability and bring the knowledge that could allow us to additionally increase our offer to the market.
Will this acquisition cause any changes for LRZ? How do you see the LRZ contribution to the development of PanLink Group?
Zbigniew Kozicki (LRZ): I would say the acquisition does not change anything at the moment. We continue working with our customers the way we have been doing it so far. We have started, at the same time, the process of analysis of what we could improve in both companies, by adding something in each of them that is good and already exist in the other.
This is a part of a synergies package that we do believe will additionally improve our services and will soon be noticeable for our customers. We will certainly be able to widen our offering to our customers by using the knowledge and technologies that we have not invested in so far and that are directly available in the sister company.
We do believe the acquisition is a fantastic opportunity both companies. It has already raised a lot of excitement and energy in our staff that will certainly be beneficial for and noticeable by our customers.
How do you see the LRZ contribution to the development of PanLink Group?
Michael Åkesson (PanLink AB): This is another PanLink acquisition on the Pomeranian market based on the implementation strategy, involving expansion into new markets and looking for strong partners. LRZ is the perfect partner who perfectly fits with the products and services within the portfolio of our company. Certainly, cooperation between the two companies will be beneficial to our customers.
What’s your opinion about the electronics industry in Poland and its future?
Zbigniew Kozicki (LRZ): It is a very difficult question, impossible to answer simply yes or no. I would say Poland has all the chances to be the leader, at least in Europe in the electronic sector. What we have already, that is very important, is the wide and good education system and very ambition generation of young people that like to break with the long history of Poland`s isolation and show they are at the top of this most modern and fastest growing sector of the industry.
But education and the knowledge can not produce the numerous researchers or designers, nor the industry. Industry is companies and the legal system must invite the people to start and develop the companies. If not, the good people will emigrate and sell their knowledge, skills and fulfill their ambitions in other countries. Then the answer to your question will be NO.
Where did this decision about the LRZ acquisition come from?
Zbigniew Kozicki (LRZ): LRZ has been growing well in the last two years, getting many new customers including many blue chip companies, becoming the recognizable partner in the cable production segment. To be able to fulfill demands of the existing customers and a considerable number of new ones, we have been looking for about a year now for a strong partner that would add to our dynamic growth the additional level of stability and bring the knowledge that could allow us to additionally increase our offer to the market.
Will this acquisition cause any changes for LRZ? How do you see the LRZ contribution to the development of PanLink Group?
Zbigniew Kozicki (LRZ): I would say the acquisition does not change anything at the moment. We continue working with our customers the way we have been doing it so far. We have started, at the same time, the process of analysis of what we could improve in both companies, by adding something in each of them that is good and already exist in the other.
This is a part of a synergies package that we do believe will additionally improve our services and will soon be noticeable for our customers. We will certainly be able to widen our offering to our customers by using the knowledge and technologies that we have not invested in so far and that are directly available in the sister company.
We do believe the acquisition is a fantastic opportunity both companies. It has already raised a lot of excitement and energy in our staff that will certainly be beneficial for and noticeable by our customers.
How do you see the LRZ contribution to the development of PanLink Group?
Michael Åkesson (PanLink AB): This is another PanLink acquisition on the Pomeranian market based on the implementation strategy, involving expansion into new markets and looking for strong partners. LRZ is the perfect partner who perfectly fits with the products and services within the portfolio of our company. Certainly, cooperation between the two companies will be beneficial to our customers.
What’s your opinion about the electronics industry in Poland and its future?
Zbigniew Kozicki (LRZ): It is a very difficult question, impossible to answer simply yes or no. I would say Poland has all the chances to be the leader, at least in Europe in the electronic sector. What we have already, that is very important, is the wide and good education system and very ambition generation of young people that like to break with the long history of Poland`s isolation and show they are at the top of this most modern and fastest growing sector of the industry.
But education and the knowledge can not produce the numerous researchers or designers, nor the industry. Industry is companies and the legal system must invite the people to start and develop the companies. If not, the good people will emigrate and sell their knowledge, skills and fulfill their ambitions in other countries. Then the answer to your question will be NO.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments