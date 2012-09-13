Engent sold to H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company will purchase of Engent, a provider of manufacturing, research and development services to the electronics industry.

Engent is a provider of next generation microelectronics development, testing and manufacturing services. Located in Norcross, GA, U.S.A, the company was founded in 2003 to provide niche production, development and qualification services for small form factor (SFF) electronics.



“With this acquisition, we add advanced application technology, people and process knowledge that will enhance our growing business in electronics,” said Jim Owens, president and CEO, H.B. Fuller. “Within this market, there is a diverse range of technologies being produced today and under development for production tomorrow. We plan to participate fully in these opportunities in this dynamic segment by combining and leveraging the adhesive development capabilities, investment resources and global reach of H.B. Fuller with the electronics expertise of Engent. I am confident that the combined team will enable us to achieve our significant growth goals in this important market.”



Engent engages in all stages of the electronic miniaturization process and serves key microelectronic markets in the military, medical and industrial sectors with clients ranging from entrepreneurial technology firms to Fortune 50 companies.