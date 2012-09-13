Agilent names Diagnostics and Genomics group president

Agilent Technologies today announced the appointment of Lars Holmkvist as president of its Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG) and a senior vice president of Agilent, effective immediately.

Holmkvist is currently president and CEO of Dako, a company within DGG. Dako develops and produces cancer diagnostic tools, providing antibodies, reagents, scientific instruments and software to customers in pathology laboratories. Also encompassed in DGG is Agilent's Genomics Solutions Division.



Holmkvist will continue to report to Bill Sullivan, Agilent president and CEO, who said, "As we move forward, the work being done in our Diagnostics and Genomics Group underscores Agilent's commitment to growth in diagnostics and a leadership position in life sciences. Lars' experience and depth of knowledge in the life sciences arena make him the ideal person to direct our efforts in diagnostics and take advantage of the many opportunities in Agilent's expanding markets."