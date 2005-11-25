Flex-Rigids and fast delivery<br> - keys to growth for Coretec

Coretec announced that the company will continously focus on two key areas of growth: Time-critical printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing and, Rigid-Flex PCB concurrent design & production.

"North America continues to offer meaningful opportunity in both time-critical services for rigid PCBs, and also tremendous growth prospects in the Rigid-Flex product arena", commented Jeff Canavor, Executive Vice President.



"The European Union's directive on the Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) looks to be driving significant product re-design activity and, consequently, the accelerating time-critical prototyping needs of OEMs. We have a number of initiatives well underway to address this growing market need."



"Rigid-flex, on the other hand, is a very key product for the Military and Aerospace markets, which predominantly source PCBs on-shore. We have business today with many of the top suppliers to these strategic segments. Additionally, we also see emerging opportunity in other important markets such as Medical, Industrial and Instrumentation."



"Further, the ability to offer both rigid and rigid-flex PCBs is becoming a more important differentiator as OEMs continue to reduce their strategic supply bases."