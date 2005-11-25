Viking recieved Timax order from European Circuits

Viking Test Services are pleased to announce the sale of a Timax drilling system to European Circuits, Glasgow, UK. European Circuits are a PCB manufacturing and assembly company specialising in quick turn manufacturing, and chose the TIMAX MDR2002 two spindle drill and rout system.

Elite Circuits, Cranbrook, UK have ordered a TLM2001 high speed linear drill system from Viking Test Services. The system comes complete with high speed WestWind spindles and a CCD camera for panel alignment, X and Y axis measuring and hole checking after drilling. The high speed Linear motors give the machine an X and Y table movement of 60 metres / minute with an accuracy of +/-0.0025mm



Viking Test Services are pleased to announce the sale of another MicroCraft, MicroJet Direct Legend Printer to PrintLine A/S, Odense, Denmark. The MicroJet offers very fast and accurate digital printing direct to the PCB without the need of costly screens and films. The system is extremely versatile and allows the customer to print unique serial numbers, date codes and bar codes onto every PCB. MicroJet also has cameras for alignment of every printed PCB to remove any stretch/screw factors so every print is exactly where it should be.