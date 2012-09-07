Fire at Viasystems: No injuries

The fire that broke out on September 5, 2012 at Viasystem's printed circuit board manufacturing facility in Guangzhou City (China) will render a portion of the plant unusable for 4-6 weeks.

There were no injuries resulting from the fire and Viasystems is assessing the detailed property damage that was caused by the fire, but believes that it has adequate insurance coverage.



Further, Viasystems does not believe there will be any negative environmental impact resulting from the fire.



Based on the preliminary review, Viasystems anticipates a portion of the plant will be out of service for a period of at least four to six weeks. Plans are being put in place to shift production to its other existing printed circuit board facilities.