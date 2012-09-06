©Mydata

Wood and Douglas buys new Mydata machines

Wood & Douglas, a UK based developer and manufacturer of wireless solutions has purchased two new MYDATA MY100SX14 pick-and-place machines and an MY500 solder jet printer.

The machines will placed in the company's new purpose-designed Surface Mount Technology Centre.



“The new SMT Centre is one of the biggest investments we’ve ever made,” said Matt Gregson, a Director of Wood & Douglas. “It was imperative that we got everything absolutely right. We devoted a great deal of time and effort to evaluating equipment for the centre, and we ultimately decided that Mydata offered exactly the right combination of flexibility, ease of use and productivity.”



“It was no trivial decision to go with MYDATA, as our former SMT facility used another supplier’s SMT equipment, so we knew we would face a learning curve and a lot of reprogramming. Nevertheless, these temporary inconveniences were ultimately far outweighed by the benefits of the Mydata equipment, plus the excellent service we received from the company – we always got fast, accurate answers to our many questions, and the Mydata team was very patient throughout our long evaluation process.”



Each of the two MY100SX14 pick-and-place machines purchased by Wood & Douglas has a maximum throughput of 24,000 components per hour and can accommodate up to 176 Agilis feeders.