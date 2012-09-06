Dyconex buys Hitachi CO2/UV Laser equipment

Dyconex has invested in additional laser drill equipment from Hitachi. The company's new CO2/UV Combi-Laser increases throughput for HDI PCBs and quality of blind vias.

“The new Combi-Laser system significantly boosts the productivity of blind via formation for rigid substrates. Blind microvias are produced considerably faster compared to conventional UV laser drilling. The new system is equipped with an automatic loading and unloading station enabling further automation,” a statement by the company said.



“Quality improvements are heavily linked to the selective ablation rates of the two laser systems (UV and CO2). The CO2 laser's specific strength is the consistent and complete via opening in inhomogeneous glass-reinforced dielectrics due to its better absorption properties in glass fibers. Furthermore, it features significantly improved accuracy when stopping the creation of a blind via exactly on the landing pad, thus avoiding electrical shorts caused by pad shoot-through”.