LED - an opportunity for Euro PCB-firms

According to UK based PCB-firm Daleba Electronics, the fast growing LED market is creating new business opportunities for European Printed Circuit Board manufacturers. Due to expensive material and logistic costs, European firms have a competitive advantage over their Asian rivals.

Daleba Electronics, which produces Printed Circuit Boards on metal substrates that can manage heat from surface mounted LED-lights, sees big market opportunities for speciality PCB firms. According to Clive Wall, sales manager at Daleba, UK lighting companies are increasingly moving over to LEDs. Clive Wall said that it is harder for Asian competitors to break into this PCB market, thus the major substrate suppliers are based in Germany, Japan and the US. The substrate cost is much higher and its heavier to transport than ordinary FR4-material. Therefore Chinese firms are only producing LED-PCBs for their domestic market.



LEDs in conjunction with metal substrates can offer up to 10x lower energy consumption. With a life up to 100k light hours LED substrates are the low maintenance, long life solution. Metal substrate LED boards are used in traffic systems and signs, automotive and aerospace lighting, architectural, stage and display lighting.



Daleba Electronics was earlier a standard FR4 substrate PCB firm. However in order to keep up the competition with their Asian rivals, they recently moved into the metal-based PCB market. Daleba still produces PCBs in standard FR4 substrate.