Technicolor jobs hang in the balance as unions protest

Local factory workers have gathered in demonstration as the commercial Court in Nanterre, France, decides on the future of Technicolor's factory in Angers, along with its 340 employees.

The plant, which produces set top boxes, was placed in receivership in June. Unions from the local technology industry gathered today the court to protest Technicolors inability to save the plant writes Les Echos.



The workers hope bankruptcy is avoided before a draft recovery plan is put through.



One plan comes from the electronics group Eolane Anjou (3000 employees) who would use the factory for production.