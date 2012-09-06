©Lextar

Lextar Electronics' gets LM-79 and LM-80 accreditation

Lextar Electronics' “Photometric Laboratory” has been listed with LM-79 and LM-80 accreditation.

According to a press release by the company, this makes Lextar the first of any LED corporation in Taiwan to be awarded both accreditations.



"Lextar is the only vertically integrated LED company in Taiwan; its Photometric Laboratory has also become the only one throughout the island and is also one of the few in the world at the same time to become accredited with LM-80* packaging testing approval and LM-79** lighting product testing. In the future, Lextar will be able to use its own laboratory for product testing, which will simplify testing procedures, decrease time and lower costs, as well as quicken the company’s ability to capture LED lighting business opportunities across the world," the statement said.