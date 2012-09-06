PCB | September 06, 2012
Invotec acquires shares in Printed Electronics Ltd
Invotec Group is acquiring a shareholding in additive electronics and integration specialists, Printed Electronics Ltd (PEL).
The partnership aims to integrate a number of complementary developments and manufacturing techniques in digital fabrication of electronic circuits and devices, said Invotec in a press release.
The printed electronics industry is expected to facilitate widespread, flexible and lightweight electronics and enable electronics and sensors to be embedded into a multitude of new products. PEL specialise in bringing Printed Electronic applications from design to realisation.
Managing Director, Tim Tatton commented, “We began working with PEL on their very first project in 2006 and have maintained close technology links since this time. They established a site presence at our Tamworth factory in 2010. There is natural synergy in terms of an extension to Invotec's existing portfolio of complex & high reliability PCB services across common market sectors and customers. It’s vital for Invotec to maintain excellence in innovation and I’m delighted that through this partnership, Invotec and PEL can now offer capability in this global emerging market.”
PEL’s Technical Director, Dr Neil Chilton stated, “Our extensive technology portfolio, built through long experience in the field of printed and digital electronics, is highly complementary to that of Invotec. Expanding our state-of-the-art facilities within the Invotec site has enabled us to work closely with mutual customers whilst maintaining a strong focus on product and technology development”.
