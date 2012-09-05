Victronics Soltec expands Hampton headquarters

In order to accommodate a new fully functional development and test laboratory, Vitronics Soltec is expanding its North American headquarters in Hampton, NH.

The expanded Hampton headquarters provides the company with almost 3,000 more square feet of additional space that it will use for a development and testing lab, according to Laurie Hume, Vitronics Soltec’s North American Business Unit Manager. “We are growing and the increase in space supports our commitment to continued improvement and development on our equipment,” she said.



The expanded lab initially will house a Vitronics Soltec XPM3i machine, and the entire lab will be devoted to testing, research and development for the company’s line of reflow, wave and selective soldering machines.