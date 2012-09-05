Europlacer partners with New Age EMS

Europlacer North America has installed an IINEO-II, capable of handling 24 wide x 27" long boards, at New Age EMS of Attleboro, MA.

The IINEO-II platform features 264 8 mm feeder slots and has a maximum placement rate of 27,300 cph.



"Ease of programming and the ability to perform rapid changeovers were key factors in our decision to partner with Europlacer," Jeff Anderson, Manufacturing Manager at New Age, was quoted as saying.



"The assemblies we manufacture typically have a mix of high pin count devices and high line item counts of chip components. With the IINEO, we are able to accommodate virtually any requirement on a single platform with ease. With the component verification and traceability that the IINEO provides, we also are better able to service regulated markets. When reviewing shipments from the past few months, I see that productivity has improved significantly. We are getting more jobs on and off this machine daily than with any other pick-and-place equipment I have ever used."



New Age EMS is an electronics manufacturing services provider that has served the New England market since 1982 and specializes in high-density printed circuit board assemblies.