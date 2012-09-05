Dow Corning names VP of Electronics Solutions

Dow Corning have appointed Eric Peeters as vice president for Dow Corning’s Electronics Solutions, effective September 1, 2012.

“Dow Corning continues to grow and invest in its portfolio of silicon-based solutions that enable technologies such as LED lighting, power electronics, and semiconducting devices,” said Robert D. Hansen, Dow Corning president and CEO. “Our customers will benefit from Eric’s exceptional ability to understand their needs while driving new technology to market.”



“I am very excited about taking on this role, and looking forward to working closely with our customers to help them drive future developments so they can grow and innovate,” said Peeters. “I’m eager to apply my passion for innovation and industry collaboration to help the electronics industry in addressing the challenges created by the world’s major societal trends.”



Peeters takes over for James Helwick, who has led Dow Corning’s Electronics Business since 2010. Helwick has been asked to lead the extensive and quickly growing Electronics innovation portfolio, building on his vast application and technology expertise.



Peeters joined Dow Corning in 1992, and most recently served as vice president of Dow Corning’s Solar Solutions & Wind Energy Solutions.