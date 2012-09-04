Rimaster develops customer center in Belgium

This autumn, Rimaster will move its customer center in Belgium to new premises. This will provide

opportunities to offer both on-site storage as well as service and repair.

Rimaster's customer center in Belgium has had increasing sales volumes since the start in 2010. As a consequence, there has emerged a growing need on being to offer both local storage facilities as well as service and repair, a statement by the company said.



The new premises will offer, in addition to modern offices and meeting rooms, approximately 250 m2 of storage space and areas to be used for service and repair.



"We see the new premises as a significant improvement in order to provide our customers in the region with first class service" says Jean-Pierre Vanheel, responsible for Rimaster Benelux BVBA.



The customer center will remain in Belgium with sales throughout the Benelux region and Germany.



"Through the continued development of our customer center in Belgium, we see significant opportunities to continue to develop our business in the region in a positive way," says Jan Olof Andersson, Ceo at Rimaster AB.