Icape sales growing, looks to hire in France and China

Icape Group, a European producer of Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) and Custom-Made Technical Parts, achieved 22 million euros of sales for the first semester of 2012, up 32 percent compared to the same period in 2011.

“Since the beginning of 2012, we have experienced extremely strong sales growth across different markets”, said Thomas Chea, ICAPE Group Marketing Director, “and the outlook of our business in the second semester is excellent, on good way to exceed our plan for 2012”



“As part of our development in North America, ICAPE USA, subsidiary of ICAPE group in US, has recently moved to its new office at the Inventrek Technology Park at Kokomo, IN, USA, with a strengthened team to boost our US activities,” continued Chea, “and to accompany our quick growth, we are now looking for talented people to join us, at our headquarters in Paris, France, as well as for our China organization of 120 people”.