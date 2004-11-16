Electronics Production | November 16, 2004
Ericsson to renew T-Mobile contract
T-Mobile USA Inc., a member of the T-Mobile International group, the mobile telecommunications subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG has extended an existing agreement to expand and upgrade the operator's wireless network. Deliveries under the agreement will begin immediately.
To enhance network quality and capacity, and support customer growth and demand for GPRS and EDGE data services, Ericsson will provide GSM 1900 MHz wireless network equipment and network deployment, system integration and support services in 18 strategic T-Mobile USA markets -- including Atlanta, Boston, Miami, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. -- in which Ericsson equipment is already installed.
"Ericsson and T-Mobile USA have a long-standing partnership in providing the best wireless services possible, and we're proud to be trusted once again to expand the T-Mobile network," said Angel Ruiz, president and chief executive officer of Ericsson North America.
"This agreement will enable T-Mobile USA to leverage Ericsson's presence in key markets across our national network to provide greater capacity and quality in a very cost-effective manner," said Sue Swenson, chief operating officer for T-Mobile USA, Inc. "In addition to positioning us to support our growing customer base, Ericsson is helping us deliver our Get More® promise to our customers by supplying products that ensure a consistently reliable experience."
The agreement covers products from Ericsson's radio access, microwave transmission, Prepaid and Multimedia Messaging Service. T-Mobile USA also will realize increased radio access capacity and improved quality across the Ericsson footprint through Radio Optimization services and the deployment of Adaptive Multi Rate (AMR) technology.
