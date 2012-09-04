© Panlink

PanLink acquires Polish company

As part of its continued expansion, the EMS-provider PanLink AB has agreed to wholly acquire the Polish cable assembly company, LRZ Commerce.

With operations in Tczew, Poland, and 140 employees, LRZ specialize in cable and module assembly. Its customers are primarily European and include many blue chip companies.



"At PanLink we have a solid business model and see sustainable growth through existing and new customers. This acquisition complements our expansion and further strengthens our organization and competence. Additionally, LRZ is well respected in the market and has an impressive customer portfolio. We are confident this acquisition will yield several synergies that will bring value to all of our customers”, Comments Michael Åkesson, CEO, PanLink AB.



"This is a fantastic opportunity for LRZ and we are very excited to join the PanLink family. The companies have similar values and are very focused on delivering quantifiable value to their customers. PanLink also brings an additional layer of stability to our business and the tools for us to further expand our offer”, Comments Zbigniew Kozicki, Managing Director, LRZ Commerce.