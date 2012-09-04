© Panlink Electronics Production | September 04, 2012
PanLink acquires Polish company
As part of its continued expansion, the EMS-provider PanLink AB has agreed to wholly acquire the Polish cable assembly company, LRZ Commerce.
With operations in Tczew, Poland, and 140 employees, LRZ specialize in cable and module assembly. Its customers are primarily European and include many blue chip companies.
"At PanLink we have a solid business model and see sustainable growth through existing and new customers. This acquisition complements our expansion and further strengthens our organization and competence. Additionally, LRZ is well respected in the market and has an impressive customer portfolio. We are confident this acquisition will yield several synergies that will bring value to all of our customers”, Comments Michael Åkesson, CEO, PanLink AB.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for LRZ and we are very excited to join the PanLink family. The companies have similar values and are very focused on delivering quantifiable value to their customers. PanLink also brings an additional layer of stability to our business and the tools for us to further expand our offer”, Comments Zbigniew Kozicki, Managing Director, LRZ Commerce.
"At PanLink we have a solid business model and see sustainable growth through existing and new customers. This acquisition complements our expansion and further strengthens our organization and competence. Additionally, LRZ is well respected in the market and has an impressive customer portfolio. We are confident this acquisition will yield several synergies that will bring value to all of our customers”, Comments Michael Åkesson, CEO, PanLink AB.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for LRZ and we are very excited to join the PanLink family. The companies have similar values and are very focused on delivering quantifiable value to their customers. PanLink also brings an additional layer of stability to our business and the tools for us to further expand our offer”, Comments Zbigniew Kozicki, Managing Director, LRZ Commerce.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments