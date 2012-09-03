© rasa messina francesca / dreamstime.com

Graphic plc acquires Printca Denmark A/S

UK based PCB manufacturer Graphic plc acquired 100% of the shares of Printca Denmark A/S on the 29th August 2012.

"I am convinced that Graphic is an excellent match for us, and with their high end technology expertise and financial strength we will be able to bring further benefits to our customer base. Being selected by Graphic is a compliment to our employees for their dedication and commitment to our global customer base over many years. Our entire organisation looks forward to growing our business as part of the Graphic Group", said Jan Nielsen, CEO of Printca Denmark.



"I am extremely happy for this step in Graphic's development. Graphic and Printca have the same business ethics and a customer driven perspective. With their highly specialised space approvals we will have a full range product programme that can support even the most extreme needs in our customer base. We can add a successful proven business record and the long term commitment needed, to develop the Printca business successfully in the coming years", said Rex Rozario,O.B.E, Executive Chairman of Graphic Plc.